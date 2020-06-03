Virtual Graphics introduces an innovative way to streamline your warehouse operations.

. RevealPrint on demand direct thermal color labels give warehouse and distribution personnel a way to quickly “see” important information on the label. Easily identify, with color, storage location or shipping requirements and increase productivity (save money) while reducing errors (save money).



Unlike traditional direct thermal labels, RevealPrint is a chemical-free, environmentally friendly imaging technology that works with barcode software and existing direct thermal printers. RevealPrint is produced using passive ingredients that are readily available from sources in the US, eliminating any concern over supply chain disruption and is easily recyclable. Not to mention the image lasts for YEARS!



According to John Guzzo, Founder and President, “RevealPrint uses and an entirely different imaging technology that traditional leuco dye based direct thermal materials. Our image never fades, never yellows and enables you to add on demand color text or graphics to your direct thermal labels and tags. Quite frankly, it’s just a better way to print”.



Stop buying pre-printed direct thermal labels that sit on the shelf waiting to be used. Reduce your consumables inventory by imaging the information on-demand – with no inks or ribbons required. Use the same label format for multiple applications – One Label, Many Options!



Reach out to us at support@revealprint.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn for up to the minute information and ideas.