BluJay Launches Transportation Modeling Application

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, announces the launch of its Transportation Modeling application, built in collaboration with LLamasoft, the leading provider of AI-powered supply chain analytics software. The application equips shippers with analytics to evaluate multiple scenarios and tradeoffs of making changes to operational policy and their potential to improve service and reduce costs. BluJay’s Transportation Modeling uses data generated through the network and applications within the larger BluJay ecosystem.

“BluJay is delighted to partner with LLamasoft to offer these new capabilities to our customers,” said Andrew Kirkwood, BluJay’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Transportation Modeling solution is also a great example of the ‘D’ - or data - in our DNA approach and how, along with other tools, we are harnessing the power of data and advanced analytics to help our customers find new savings whilst maximizing customer satisfaction.”

David Landau, Chief Product Officer at BluJay adds: “Seasonality, fuel prices, capacity, and other external factors make policy decision-making hard enough during the best of times. Transportation experts need to be able to leverage real data, quickly, to model their supply chains, and to pivot to optimize their networks. The choice to partner with LLamasoft and their cloud solutions to deliver a brand-new simulation and optimization application for our TMS customers in only a few months was an easy one.”

BluJay’s Transportation Modeling application leverages LLamasoft’s llama.ai platform. The platform utilizes data gathered from multiple sources to create an authentic digital twin of a supply chain to analyze current operations and uncover new operational options or areas of inefficiency or risk. BluJay’s Transportation Modeling solution uses historical shipper data to model various scenarios to determine the best policies, and the Transportation Management application is then configured to execute these policies.

“We are thrilled that BluJay was able to quickly leverage the llama.ai analytics and app building platform for their clients by creating this transportation application,” said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer of LLamasoft. “LLamasoft’s powerful transportation optimization capability is a great complement to BluJay’s solutions. We are looking forward to developing additional innovative solutions leveraging LLamasoft analytics expertise to BluJay customers.”

The new application features five pre-configured scenarios, providing users the ability to immediately begin leveraging cost, weight, stop, utilization, and distance metrics. Additionally, users have the ability to customize and create additional transportation modeling scenarios. BluJay’s Transportation Modeling application also includes the capability to conduct what-if scenarios to predict the potential impact of changes in procedures.

BluJay began developing the application after recognizing shippers using its Transportation Management system needed the ability to quickly and easily evaluate the efficiency of their transportation planning policies. This new offering meets that need by quantifying cost-saving opportunities, by considering shipment consolidation to determine the optimal load, mode shift (truckload versus intermodal), and date flexibility on both the pick or drop and equipment shift. BluJay’s Transportation Modeling application will eventually grow to include new output scenarios which may incorporate distribution center location placement, where to locate suppliers, and fleet utilization.

Key application features include:

• Visualization of transportation network via a mapping interface

• Visual comparison of scenario results across cost, stops, utilization, and distance

• Ability to filter data set for different scenarios

• Configuration of ability to create maximum TL capacity parameters

• Data export from an application to excel for all relevant data tables

• Access to scenarios across users within a company

For more information, visit www.blujaysolutions.com or contact your BluJay representative.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.

###