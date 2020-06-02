Dematic Awarded Automation Project for Two Americold Temperature-Controlled Warehouses

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – June 2, 2020 — Dematic announced today it has been awarded an automation project for two temperature-controlled warehouses with Americold, a leading temperature-controlled infrastructure and supply chain solutions and services company, to improve efficiency for a major grocery retailer in the U.S.

The Dematic integrated solution includes goods-in receiving, automatic delayering, tray handling, sortation, automatic pallet building, dispatch trailer sequencing and ergonomic case picking. The solution will feature both a Dematic high-bay unit load AS/RS for pallets and the Dematic Multishuttle® for case buffering and sequencing. The combination of these technologies, managed and operated by Dematic software, creates the most effective compact mixed-case handling solution on the market.

“At Americold we have a unique lens into the temperature-controlled supply chain. To help us offer world-class service to our customers, we were seeking an automation partner to facilitate the future hyper-connected, enabled supply chain in retail fulfillment,” stated David Stuver, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions at Americold. “With large-scale global capabilities and innovative automation solutions, Dematic is an ideal partner to help us create state-of-the-art facilities that will help Americold transform the supply chain.”

The new facilities will be true four-wall automated solutions with automated mixed-case palletizing systems to ensure cube optimization improvements. Highly efficient packing will mean fewer trucks needed for delivery, and shelf-ready pallets will allow for the quickest possible stocking of store shelves.

Bernard Biolchini, CEO, Dematic Americas stated, “The Dematic Center of Excellence for Grocery worked in true partnership with Americold to develop the right solution. These fully automated facilities, powered by Dematic iQ software, will provide immense operational flexibility, supporting an omnichannel experience and multi-channel growth.”

About Dematic

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, Dematic’s global network of 8,000 employees have helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, a global leader in industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and related services, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

Media Contact:

Kristen Delphos

VP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications

Kristen.Delphos@dematic.com

dematic.com

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Ga., Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Argentina as of March 31, 2020. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Media Contact:

Angie Hansen

Director of Communications

Angie.hansen@americold.com

www.americold.com