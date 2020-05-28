ALAN opens nominations for 2020 Humanitarian Logistics Awards

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) opened nominations for its fourth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards this week. The awards recognize companies and individuals for their supply chain relief efforts.

“Our profession has always been full of selfless people who have gone above and beyond to help during disasters,” ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton said in a statement announcing the call for nominations. “However over the past 12 months, the logistics industry has been especially heroic and deserving. Thanks to the pandemic, Hurricane Dorian, Puerto Rico earthquakes, and Southeast tornadoes, it seems 2019-2020 has had even more amazing stories than usual. We’re really looking forward [to] the chance to acknowledge them via our 2020 awards.”

Any logistics professional, academic, organization, or department can be nominated or may self-nominate. Awards are given in four categories and there can be multiple honorees:

In-Kind/Financial Award

Employee Engagement Award

Research/Academic Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations can be made via ALAN’s website through Friday, July 10. Awards are presented to winners at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) annual EDGE conference in September.