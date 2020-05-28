Lineage Logistics acquires Pacific Northwest refrigerated warehousing company

Cold storage giant Lineage Logistics is continuing its string of acquisitions, announcing today that it has bought out Henningsen Cold Storage Co., an Oregon-based refrigerated warehousing company that offers nationwide temperature-controlled logistics services.

The move adds to Lineage Logistics’ U.S. facility network and bolsters its presence in the Pacific Northwest, with the addition of 14 facilities across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage Logistics operates more than 200 warehouses across the U.S. and manages more than $250 million of freight globally in its network. Following closing of this transaction and pending the close of a unspecified, previously announced transaction, the company will feature over 1.9 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity across 311 facilities in 11 countries, with a footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

In other recent transactions, the company in May purchased Maines Paper & Food Service in a move to expand its last-mile distribution services, and in November bought the international cold chain logistics provider Emergent Cold, marking its entry into markets in Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.