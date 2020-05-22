Lineage Logistics acquires foodservice distributor

Michigan-based temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider Lineage Logistics has expanded its last-mile distribution services with the purchase of Maines Paper & Food Service, the company said this week.

Lineage purchased Maines’ quick-serve restaurant and casual dining distribution businesses, which serves customers including Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Darden Restaurant brands. The deal expands Lineage’s service offerings to customers with last-mile distribution and adds key U.S. restaurant brands to the Lineage network, the company said.

The transaction builds on Lineage’s extensive temperature-controlled logistics network, which includes more than 50 million square feet and 1.8 billion cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity across more than 290 facilities in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the company said.