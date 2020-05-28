Yale Introduces High-Capacity Lift Truck Designed for Maximum Maneuverability

GREENVILLE, N.C. (May 28, 2020) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces a new addition to its high-capacity range of lift trucks, specifically designed to maximize maneuverability in dense storage configurations. Available in 15,500 and 17,000-pound capacities, the Yale® GP155-170SVX ICE pneumatic tire forklift offers a shorter counterweight, turn assist system, optimized forward visibility and a rearview display to optimize control in confined, congested spaces.

- Shorter counterweight: A shortened counterweight design enables a more compact truck, reducing overall length by up to 12.8 inches, to help improve maneuverability through tight spaces while maintaining residual capacity

- Turn Assist System: At maximum steering angles, turn assist applies the brake to the inside drive tire for a tighter turning radius regardless of load weight or road surface conditions

- New standard mast design: Provides operators with a significant front field of view, helping optimize visibility of forks and load

- Rearview display: Optional rear-facing camera with LCD display offers a 118-degree range of vision to help operators monitor the rear of the truck while maneuvering and changing directions

“From seasonal stockpiling to soaring inventories, space is at a premium – especially as rising commercial real estate costs make expansion and new construction prohibitively expensive,” says John Santiago, Director, Counterbalance Product Planning and Solutions, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “Instead, operations can adopt a more cost-effective solution to get the storage capacity they need – optimizing existing space with an efficient, dense layout – and this truck equips operators for success in those environments, with the best maneuverability among class leaders.”

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,900 people world-wide.



