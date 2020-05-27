Zipline uses flying drone program to help North Carolina Covid-19 response

California drone developer Zipline International Inc., which is known for distributing vaccines and blood supplies in Rwanda and Ghana, will now run flights for a North Carolina hospital in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

San Francisco-based Zipline makes cargo planes with five-foot wingspans that cruise about 80 mph using battery-powered propellers. Each drone can carry a four-pound payload within a 50-mile radius, before dropping its parcel by parachute and automatically returning to base.

That system is now being planned for use North Carolina, since the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted a waiver to Charlotte-based Novant Health Inc. The operation provides contactless distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical medical supplies to Novant Health frontline medical teams in the Charlotte, North Carolina, metro area.

Novant Health, which operates 15 hospitals and nearly 700 locations in the southeastern United States, says that capability will help it adapt quickly to the evolving coronavirus pandemic, and could lead to innovative uses such as testing, drug trials, and vaccine distribution in the future. Over the next two years, the partnership plans to expand beyond emergency operations in the Charlotte area to regular commercial operations, subject to approval under FAA Part 135 rules, to serve health facilities and, ultimately, patients' homes across the state.

"Zipline has been hard at work helping other countries respond to the pandemic," Zipline CEO Keller Rinaudo said in a release. "And we're proud to partner with Novant Health, a true leader in health care innovation, to begin helping in the United States as well. We're likely in for a long-term fight against COVID-19. Using contactless drone logistics will be an important tool in that effort. The work underway here in North Carolina will provide the rest of the country with a blueprint for how to build the most resilient and responsive health care system possible."

Backed by financing from UPS Inc., Google Inc., and other venture capital funds, Zipline has focused its airborne logistics technology on the healthcare sector, where every delivery potentially saves a human life, but where doctors in developing countries often lack what they need to treat patients, Rinaudo said in a recent interview with this magazine.

