Dachser Mexico Keeps Mango Exports Flowing to Europe with Weekly Air Freight Service

Mexico City, Mexico, May 27, 2020 – Dachser de México S.A. de C.V. (Dachser México), a premier logistics provider and part of the global Dachser network, announced that its weekly air cargo schedule from Mexico to Europe continues to provide uninterrupted service to five key European destinations, ensuring the predictable and timely flow of goods even as ocean freight transport faces ongoing disruption. This is especially important to the Mexican perishable export community during mango season.

Over the last 10 years, the global mango market has grown by 5% annually, with Europe representing the largest importer of the popular stone fruit and México serving as a global leader of fresh mango exports.

To accommodate the needs of its mango export customers, Dachser México has incorporated five European destinations into its cargo flight schedule. They include Frankfurt (FRA),Germany, Paris (CDG), France, Madrid (MAD), Spain, Amsterdam (AMS), Netherlands (AMS), and London (LHR), in the United Kingdom (LHR).

“Given the recent disruptions to ocean and air freight operations worldwide, Dachser México’s air cargo services provide reassurance to Mexican exporters that their produce will get to their intended European destinations without issue,” added Edgardo Hamon, Managing Director Dachser Air & Sea Logistics México. “With Dachser behind each air shipment, our customers will get the expertise they require as well as dependability in every area along the supply chain.”

Departing from México, these flights enable reliable transportation of fresh mangoes destined for strategic European markets. By working with Dachser México, exporters can realize the following benefits:

• Dedicated air freight team with 24/7 availability

• Weekly scheduled flights to Europe

• Increased supply chain visibility and direct service

• Direct access to Dachser’s expansive European logistics network

The European Union represents about 28% of the global import market of mangoes. With its nutritional benefits and distinctive flavor profile, mango consumption has increased exponentially in Europe as interest in healthy alternatives grows.

México’s lengthy mango growing season, which begins in March and extends into September, overlaps with current European consumption patterns. As a result, Mexican exporters need reliable logistics solutions for their mango yields to arrive at their final destination in a timely fashion to retain its freshness and taste characteristics.

“Our overarching goal is to provide our customers with solutions to logistical challenges. Mexican mango exporters are seeking reliable alternatives to ocean freight transport that will ensure consistent high-quality standards that protect the freshness and integrity of their produce supply,” commented Mr. Hamon. “With our weekly air cargo services schedule, Dachser México can ensure quick and reliable shipments to Europe throughout the busy spring and summer season, which is critical for exporters of perishable products, such as mangoes.”

With its proven logistics capabilities in export management, Dachser México offers its customers extensive expertise and a robust portfolio of services and solutions, including leveraging its European logistics network, which offers a seamless connection to key European markets, including collection and door-to-door delivery of mango produce shipments.

About Dachser de México S.A. de C.V.: Since 2006, Dachser de México S.A. de C.V. (Dachser México) provides customers and businesses in México with a broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services. Headquartered in México City with over 156 employees, Dachser México has a proven record in seamless air and sea transportation and supply chain solutions supporting a wide range of commercial and industrial markets. As part of Dachser’s global network, it leverages the intelligent combination of transport and logistics competencies throughout its extensive infrastructure. Therefore, Dachser México can achieve the best possible process mix to deliver superior door-to-door transport and logistics solutions to customers and businesses in México. Represented in 44 countries around the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion; managing a total of 80.6 million shipments in 2019. To learn more about how Dachser México connects customers and businesses in México and around the world, visit www.dachser.com.mx