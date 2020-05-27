8 operating procedures of sand making machine

Sand making machine is an important equipment of artificial sand making production line, which is mainly suitable for the crushing and shaping of soft or medium hard and extremely hard materials. Sand making machine is widely used in all kinds of ores, machine-made sand plants, etc. for high and extra hard materials, its output efficiency is higher than other types of crushers.

In the actual production, the correct operation of the crusher can greatly improve the sand production efficiency, so how to operate the sand making machine correctly?

1. Before start-up, check whether the observation door of the adjusting whirlpool chamber is closed tightly to prevent materials from rushing out of the observation door of the whirlpool chamber and causing danger.

2. Check the rotation direction of impeller, and see from the direction of feed inlet. The impeller should be turned counterclockwise, otherwise the motor wiring should be adjusted.

3. The starting sequence of crusher and conveying equipment is: discharging → crusher → feeding

The crusher shall be started without load and feed in the direction after the crusher operates normally. The shutdown sequence is the reverse of the startup sequence.

4. The feeding particles shall be strictly in accordance with the specified requirements, and it is forbidden to enter the crusher with materials larger than the specified ones, otherwise, the imbalance of the impeller and excessive wear of the impeller will be caused, and the impeller channel and the central feeding pipe will be blocked, so that the crusher can not work normally, and the oversized feeding shall be timely removed.

5. When the discharging equipment stops, the feeding shall be stopped in time, otherwise, the impeller will be crushed and the motor will be burnt.

6. The feeding shall be continuous and even.

7. During the operation of crusher, there shall be no violent vibration and abnormal noise, otherwise, the crusher shall be stopped for inspection.

8. For the lubrication of the machine, add a proper amount of grease for each working shift of the crusher. After several working shifts, open the main bearing to clean the main bearing and replace the bearing if necessary.

