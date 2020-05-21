Manhattan Associates releases cloud-native WMS

Supply chain software developer Manhattan Associates yesterday released a cloud-native warehouse management system (WMS) product designed to help users meet increased expectations for fulfillment speed and volume.

Atlanta-based Manhattan Associates said the platform—called the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution—never needs upgrading because all software changes are rolled out as soon as the company completes them, instead of making customers wait for the next scheduled release, company President and CEO Eddie Capel said over a video during the firm’s Momentum Connect customer conference. Manhattan held the event via webcast as a virtual trade show because of coronavirus travel and social distancing restrictions.

The product is designed as a single, unified distribution application that includes all functions, including labor management and slotting optimization, the company says. The system also uses machine learning to orchestrate DC automation and the human workforce to optimize the execution of work within the four walls of the DC. And its embedded warehouse execution system (WES) coordinates the work between any combination of automation, robotics, and labor, while the Manhattan Automation Network provides pre-certified integration to the industry’s most innovative DC robotics providers.

The new “Manhattan Active WM” also offers a redesigned user experience based on a mobile-first and consumer-grade design. That means the platform’s Unified Control screens allow management team members to visualize, diagnose, and take action anywhere in their supply chain. And its WM Mobile application lets DC associates use an app-based experience for all transactional work.

“Manhattan Active WM is the result of a multi-year collaboration with our customers,” Brian Kinsella, Manhattan’s senior vice president of Product Management, said in a release. “Today, we’re delivering a WMS that is always current and never needs to be upgraded, yet is still fully extensible. We’re delivering all new modern mobile experiences for every user who logs in. And, we’re delivering an architecture that expands automatically as volumes ramp up, and that embeds machine learning right into the core of the application.”