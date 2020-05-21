BR Williams Renews with the U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

BR Williams today announced that it has submitted and received approval for their current data submission to the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. The SmartWay Transport Partnership provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

BR Williams will continue to contribute to the Partnership’s savings of 279.7 million barrels of oil, $37.5 billion in fuel costs and 134 million tons of air pollutants. This is the equivalent of the annual electricity use in 18.2 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, BR Williams demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

“BR Williams Trucking is committed to being faithful stewards of everything God has entrusted us with, this includes our amazing staff, assets and not least the protection of our natural resources. This is why since 2005 we have proudly endeavored to meet Smartway`s certification standards”, says BR Williams Safety Director Stephen Auvil.

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2014. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has over 3,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

About BR Williams:

With humble beginnings back in 1958, BR Williams has grown into an award-winning supply chain management company servicing all 48 contiguous states and Canada. With facilities in Mobile AL; Piedmont, AL; Tallahassee, FL; Anniston, AL (two facilities); Eastaboga, AL; and Oxford, AL, B.R. Williams’ distribution network supports over 50 customers and another 2,550 in the Trucking and Logistics divisions. Industries served include the following: automotive, defense, home improvement, education, food raw materials, textiles, chemical, industrial packaging, metals (finished goods), highway safety and more.

For more information about BR Williams, visit https://www.brwilliams.com/ or call (256) 530-7338.

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit www.epa.gov/smartway.