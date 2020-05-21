Dematic Announces Felipe Resendiz as Sales Director for Dematic Mexico

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – May 21, 2020 — Felipe Resendiz has recently joined Dematic Mexico as a Sales Director. Resendiz will be working closely with the global sales team to further develop and increase the Dematic share of the Mexico market.

Art Kostaras, SVP, North America Sales stated, “Felipe brings a high level of sales experience to our Mexico team. His background in engineering and sales will support our objective to grow our customer base across several vertical markets.”

“The strength of Dematic solutions and systems is the technological innovation that they bring to warehouses, distribution centers and production facilities,” stated Resendiz. “I look forward to directing and supporting Dematic solutions and systems for all of these applications.”

Resendiz joins Dematic from Flexenclosure AB where he was the Regional Sales Director for Latin America and was responsible for defining the sales strategy for these countries. Adding to this is his previous professional experience from Schneider Electric where he was responsible for growing the ITB Solutions execution center.

Resendiz holds a top degree in Executive Direction from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Instituto Politecnico Nacional.

