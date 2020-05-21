With the development of industry, the demand for aggregate is increasing, which makes the sand industry ushered in a great development space. As the core equipment of sand making production line, sand making machine has more varieties in order to better adapt to the development due to the different production needs of each user.

High efficiency sand making machine has the advantages of large excess, strong controllability and low operating cost. It is mainly suitable for brittle materials with Mohs hardness less than grade 9, not suitable for cohesive materials and stones with more soil. If the viscosity of the material to be broken is large, it is suggested that the user can understand the performance of the equipment and choose a more suitable sand making machine before purchase.

The impact crusher is a new generation of sand making equipment developed by using the crushing principle and technology of "stone striking", which is mainly used for the medium and fine crushing of various hard and brittle materials such as rocks, abrasives, refractories, cement clinker, concrete aggregate, etc. the equipment can be used in one machine with multiple functions of crushing and shaping, the finished products are cubic, with large stacking density, and the equipment is durable.

What are the advantages of the sand making machine in the construction sand production line?

1. After optimization of the design structure of the new sand making machine, under the same conditions, the unit capacity is higher, which can realize continuous, efficient and large-scale production, timely provide high-quality aggregate for various engineering projects, and increase revenue for users.

2. Compared with the traditional sand making machine, the new sand making machine has low energy consumption and high production capacity in the sand making process; in addition, the vulnerable parts of the new sand making machine are made of high wear-resistant and high-quality raw materials, with high wear-resistant strength, low replacement frequency, convenient inspection and maintenance, reduced downtime and operation cost.

3. The new sand making machine is equipped with a dust removal device. In the production process, there is less dust leakage and environmental pollution, which meets the environmental protection standards of the mining industry.

