Rakuten Super Logistics Seeks Worst Shipping and Fulfillment Failures in “Oh Ship” Moments Contest

Rakuten Super Logistics is giving away $7,000 in prize money to eCommerce businesses with the worst shipping or fulfillment catastrophes. Whether your business uses an in-house or outsourced fulfillment strategy, your horror story could win you cash.

“Mistakes, mishaps, errors, failures, blunders, or disasters — you can call them many things — we call them “Oh Ship” moments,” Rakuten Super Logistics VP of Marketing and Sales Jason Chan remarked. “More importantly, these instances are unacceptable for our hard-working eCommerce and marketing experts who seek better reliability from 3PL providers,” Chan added.

Rakuten Super Logistics is asking all America-based online retailers to share their biggest shipping and fulfillment horror stories now through the end of July. To be eligible, people must submit stories that are a factual account of the situation that occurred, what product you were shipping, and who the fulfillment or shipper was. One first-place winner and two runner ups will be selected at the end of the contest period. The first-place prize is $5,000 and the runner up prizes are $1,000 each.

“We’ve heard these horror stories from our current partners about their in-house methods or last fulfillment and shipping providers, and we are active in online communities where people share their anger about preventable mistakes involving their products,” said Chan. “We know our eCommerce experts well. They are good at what they do, they develop or source good products, and they are great online marketers. Poor fulfillment and shipping mistakes often result in refunds, returns, lost revenue, loss of customer trust, and a damaged reputation. No business owner wants that!”

Many online business owners think they may have the biggest shipping and fulfillment disasters, but is it enough for the $5,000 grand prize?

Many nightmare scenarios include:

Shipping the wrong items

Delivering to the wrong destination

Customer receiving damaged goods

Items not reaching the customer.

Rakuten Super Logistics wants to hear your worst eCommerce blunders. Submit your story to enter.

Visit www.Rakutensl.com/Oh-Ship to submit your shipping or order fulfillment nightmare and enter for your chance to win the $5,000 grand prize!