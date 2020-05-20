Omnichain Named to Inbound Logistics’ List of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers for 2020

LOS ANGELES—May 20, 2020—Omnichain™, an enterprise focused on providing intelligent supply chain process automation solutions, announces that it has been named to Inbound Logistics’ 2020 list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. The annual list honors leading companies whose solutions support and enable logistics excellence. This year, Inbound Logistics editors drew from a pool of more than 300 applications, selecting the top providers that meet their readers' transportation, logistics and supply chain needs.

Omnichain was named to the list for its end-to-end supply chain automation software powered by distributed ledger technology, a.k.a. blockchain. Designed for holistic supply chain management, the Omnichain platform helps clients connect their disparate supply chain data, creating a transparent, traceable and decentralized record of all transactions and product movements from source to shelf—and back.

The distributed ledger serves as a foundational data layer for Omnichain’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models. These models can then run predictive analytics and generate intelligent recommendations for meeting objectives, such as improving demand forecast accuracy, increasing supply chain efficiency or reducing costs and waste.

Pratik Soni, founder and CEO of Omnichain, said, “I’d like to thank Inbound Logistics for including us on this esteemed list. Across industries, we’re seeing a growing need for technologies that can provide end-to-end visibility and eliminate the silos that have long plagued the supply chain. At Omnichain, we’re working with clients to do just that, helping them gain a real-time understanding of product provenance, status and location, and make sound decisions to drive efficiency and business growth. Our mission is to help organizations derive more value and execute on connected big data to simplify, orchestrate and optimize their supply chains.”

Inbound Logistics editor Felecia Stratton, who oversaw the development of this year’s list, stated, “Omnichain continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains. As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics, transportation and supply chain IT, Omnichain stays flexible and responsive, anticipating customers’ evolving needs. Inbound Logistics editors recognize Omnichain for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2020.”

The full Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list is available now online (https://www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/article/2020-top-100-logistics-it-providers/), along with a Logistics IT Decision Support Tool (https://www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/search-tool/logistics-it/) that allows managers and decision-makers to search and match their IT requirements to providers on the Top 100 list.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Omnichain™

Founded by global supply chain expert Pratik Soni, Los Angeles-based Omnichain™ offers intelligent, best-of-breed supply chain process automation solutions. The demand-driven platform provides real-time transparency, trust and efficiency from source to shelf—and back—with holistic, real-time data decentralized in a mesh connectivity layer. Combining domain expertise and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the Omnichain platform is able to run predictive analytics and prescriptive execution from big data to simplify, orchestrate and automate global supply chains. This powerful combination of intelligent process automation (IPA) creates highly functional, proactive supply chains and delivers operational sustainability across the value chain. Notably, Omnichain holds intellectual properties related to blockchain connectivity, planograms, store- and SKU-level forecasting and replenishment. For more information, visit www.omnichains.com.