Hyster Introduces Tough Truck Designed for Maneuverability in Tight Stockyards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2020) – Hyster Company (www.hyster.com) announces the new H155-170FTS series, a 15,500 to 17,000-pound capacity sit-down counterbalanced truck specifically designed for optimum maneuverability in tight, crowded outdoor storage environments.

"With businesses facing increased inventory but no extra real estate, they need to make the most of available space with maximum storage density,” says Josh Eby, product manager, Hyster Company. “The best-in-class maneuverability of the Hyster FTS series helps equip operators for success in these tight spaces, keeping retrieval tasks moving quickly while avoiding product and facility damage."

The FTS series has two main features that contribute to this increased maneuverability. The overall truck length is reduced by up to 12.8 inches due to a shorter counterweight design, while maintaining residual capacity. The truck also uses an innovative Turn Assist System that, when maximum steering angle is applied, applies the brake to the inside drive tire to enable a tighter turning radius and consistent maneuvering, regardless of load weight or road surface conditions.

Additional enhancements are available to help improve the operator experience. An optional rearview display provides a 118-degree field of vision, helping operators monitor the rear of the truck when maneuvering or changing direction. A standard high visibility mast design optimizes forward visibility of the forks and load as well.



