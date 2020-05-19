RLS LOGISTICS LAUNCHES NEW COMPANY WEBSITE

(Newfield, New Jersey – May 19, 2020) - RLS Logistic, a leading temperature-controlled third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announced today the launch of a new website that highlights the company's full-spectrum supply chain management capabilities. The new site features a fresh look and ease of navigation that will allow customers to more easily find the RLS resources they rely on for their cold chain management needs. You can view the new website at http://rlslogistics.com/.

"As a customer and technology-driven organization, we want to provide an exceptional experience at every client interaction which often starts at our website," said RLS Marketing and Sales Support Coordinator, Courtney Keenan. "Our team has worked hard to create a visually appealing, user-friendly site that accurately reflects the RLS brand and the industry-leading services we provide."

Visitors to the new website will find dynamic photos and a color palette that is pleasing to the eye. They will also find a responsive design that automatically scales the size to fit the end-users' needs on either a personal computer, tablet, or smartphone. In addition to information about the company's broad service capabilities, the site features an updated human resources page to attract new and bright team members, answers to Frequently Asked Questions, and a variety of navigation options to the most utilized elements of the website. Additionally, it provides a better platform for the company's blog and news content and a universal login section.

"We recognize the importance of continuous innovation and the need to invest in technology that can improve the customer's journey and experience. This philosophy led to the development of our proprietary customer service portal, anello, offering a full suite of communication and workflow tools. Now our enhanced website presence follows this same principle. In today's marketplace, 'time' is a new currency, and we want to do all we can to make sure that we're delivering the highest possible service level for our clients, with the greatest ease possible," Keenan concluded.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Founded in 1968, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in cold-chain logistics including LTL and FTL transportation, warehousing, packaging, repackaging and e-commerce fulfillment. All RLS temperature-controlled operations are GFSI certified for storage and distribution by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and comply with all government and USDA regulations. For more information, visit www.rlslogistics.com.

