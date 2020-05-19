Conveyco and Geek+ Enter Into a Strategic Partnership for North America

Conveyco Technologies,
one of the premier order
fulfillment and distribution
center systems integrators
in North America,
announces their strategic
partnership with Geek+, a
global provider of smart
logistics solutions that
utilizes advanced robotics
and artificial intelligence
technologies, to help
support organizations
across North America. According to Interact Analysis, Geek+ is the No. 1
supplier of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the world with 10%
market share.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Conveyco to accelerate access to
AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) solutions in North America.”
commented Rick DeFiesta, Partnership and Business Development
Director at Geek+. “The demonstrated efficiency, scalability and costsaving of Geek+ solutions will bring significant value and enable flexible
logistics for customers across industries, at a time where logistics
bottlenecks are increasing.”
“The breadth of field proven AMR technologies that Geek+ provides allows
Conveyco to truly focus on our clients use and business case to provide
them a scalable and cost-effective solution,” said Ed Romaine, VP
Marketing & Business Development. He continued, “Being able to
News for Immediate Release
implement Conveyco’s RightFIT™ methodology using Geek+ technologies
will provide efficiencies and competitive advantages to our clients that will
change their market dynamics.”
The distribution agreement allows Conveyco to offer Geek+ robotics
solutions to improve efficiency, provide flexibility, and reduce costs
associated with warehouse and logistics operations in various industries.
With regard to fast-growing industries, such as e-commerce and online
retail, traditional manual warehouse operations cannot meet customer and
market demands efficiently and accurately and will benefit from the joint
offering.
Geek+ Goods-to-Person Picking System, empowered by Geek+
proprietary smart algorithms, uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate
redundant walking of the picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and
reduce labor intensity. The AI-driven system features robot tasks
management, combined order optimization and picking, inventory
management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory
layouts for maximum efficiency.
###
About Geek+
Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply
advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient
solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global
customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015,
Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany,
the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.
For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/
About Conveyco Technologies
Conveyco Technologies has been providing world class performance enhancements for
order fulfilment, distribution centers and warehouse operations for over 40 years.
Solutions and systems include autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic picking,
sortation, voice, pick-to-light, palletizing, AS/RS, automated case handling, dispensing,
AGVs, WES, WMS and WCS software plus consulting and integration services.
For more information, please visit: https://www.conveyco.com/
For inquiries, please contact:
Conveyco
Ed Romaine
215-512-2613
eromaine@conveyco.com
Geek+
Luke Lee
714-321-9404
luke@geekplus.com
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing