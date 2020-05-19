Conveyco and Geek+ Enter Into a Strategic Partnership for North America

Conveyco Technologies,

one of the premier order

fulfillment and distribution

center systems integrators

in North America,

announces their strategic

partnership with Geek+, a

global provider of smart

logistics solutions that

utilizes advanced robotics

and artificial intelligence

technologies, to help

support organizations

across North America. According to Interact Analysis, Geek+ is the No. 1

supplier of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the world with 10%

market share.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Conveyco to accelerate access to

AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) solutions in North America.”

commented Rick DeFiesta, Partnership and Business Development

Director at Geek+. “The demonstrated efficiency, scalability and costsaving of Geek+ solutions will bring significant value and enable flexible

logistics for customers across industries, at a time where logistics

bottlenecks are increasing.”

“The breadth of field proven AMR technologies that Geek+ provides allows

Conveyco to truly focus on our clients use and business case to provide

them a scalable and cost-effective solution,” said Ed Romaine, VP

Marketing & Business Development. He continued, “Being able to

implement Conveyco’s RightFIT™ methodology using Geek+ technologies

will provide efficiencies and competitive advantages to our clients that will

change their market dynamics.”

The distribution agreement allows Conveyco to offer Geek+ robotics

solutions to improve efficiency, provide flexibility, and reduce costs

associated with warehouse and logistics operations in various industries.

With regard to fast-growing industries, such as e-commerce and online

retail, traditional manual warehouse operations cannot meet customer and

market demands efficiently and accurately and will benefit from the joint

offering.

Geek+ Goods-to-Person Picking System, empowered by Geek+

proprietary smart algorithms, uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate

redundant walking of the picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and

reduce labor intensity. The AI-driven system features robot tasks

management, combined order optimization and picking, inventory

management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory

layouts for maximum efficiency.

About Geek+

Geek+ is global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply

advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly-efficient

solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global

customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015,

Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany,

the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About Conveyco Technologies

Conveyco Technologies has been providing world class performance enhancements for

order fulfilment, distribution centers and warehouse operations for over 40 years.

Solutions and systems include autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic picking,

sortation, voice, pick-to-light, palletizing, AS/RS, automated case handling, dispensing,

AGVs, WES, WMS and WCS software plus consulting and integration services.

For more information, please visit: https://www.conveyco.com/

For inquiries, please contact:

Conveyco

Ed Romaine

215-512-2613

eromaine@conveyco.com

Geek+

Luke Lee

714-321-9404

luke@geekplus.com