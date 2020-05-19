Wen-Parker Logistics brings new freighter flights direct from Vietnam to Rickenbacker Airport

COLUMBUS, OH – In an ongoing effort to fight the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, industry-leading apparel and footwear solutions provider Wen-Parker Logistics has begun chartering Ohio’s first direct flights from Vietnam through Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) in Columbus, Ohio.



“This marks a major milestone for Wen-Parker, Rickenbacker and our region,” said Bryan Schreiber, Manager Air Cargo Business Development for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.



The Elmont, New York based Wen-Parker Logistics is now chartering flights carrying much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for those in the healthcare industry from Noi Bai International Airport (HAN) in Hanoi, Vietnam. The company will bring in five flights between May 14 and 24. The flights will continue through the end of June.



“Vietnam is a huge product sourcing area and growing trade partner with the U.S.,” said Schreiber. “Until last year, the U.S. and Vietnam did not have harmonized aviation regulations in place, and Vietnam traffic had to travel via another country. As supply chains shift, these initial series of direct flights from Hanoi may open up additional, direct freighter opportunities from Vietnam through Rickenbacker in the future.”



“Wen-Parker Logistics is proud to be supporting our customers who are shipping critically-needed protective gear to the United States,” said Brady Borycki, Executive Vice-President, Global Business Development at Wen-Parker Logistics. “Our team overseas and in the USA are working hard to make this program a success, and we are excited to be assisting the international relief effort!”



Rickenbacker and its partners in the logistics industry have been playing a vital role in responding to demands for personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, airfreight forwarding companies rallied to the cause by utilizing their connections to bring PPE into the United States.



“We are very proud to have Wen-Parker bringing these flights into LCK,” said Schreiber. “In addition to these critical PPE flights, many industry partners have found that in this time of extreme supply chain disruption, Rickenbacker is an efficient connection point to and from the U.S. market for many different types of cargo.”



As one of the world’s only cargo-dedicated airports, Rickenbacker supports the world’s largest aircraft, connecting importers and exporters to an extensive global network. Strategically located within a 10hour drive of 47% of the U.S. and one-third of Canadian populations, Rickenbacker offers a geographic advantage for shippers and distributors. The airport is part of a robust logistics ecosystem bringing air, ocean, and overland capabilities all into one area serving the eastern half of the U.S. Within a few short hours after arriving at Rickenbacker, cargo is unloaded, broken down, staged, and reloaded onto trucks, or in some cases helicopters, before arriving at its final destination.

