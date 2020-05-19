Trucker Tools, OTR Capital Team Up to Extend Freight-Matching, One-Click Booking for Truckers

RESTON, VA and ROSWELL, GA – MAY 19, 2020 – Trucker Tools announces a new partnership with OTR Capital that will include a platform integration where Trucker Tools’ freight-matching and automated Book It Now features will be embedded into OTR Capital’s customer portal.

The agreement expands the scope of partnerships Trucker Tools has established and is among the first the company has formed with financial services and business support firms focused on trucking operators. It extends to OTR Capital’s customer base several of Trucker Tools’ proven, time-saving features for truckers to optimally find and match available loads, automate booking, and scan and send documents to speed up payment for delivered loads. Specific Trucker Tools functionality to be integrated will include:

• Predictive Freight Matching: This capacity management resource enables OTR Capital’s trucker-clients to quickly find and secure the ideal truckload shipment based on their current or projected location, preferences and profile of the individual driver, and will identify, reserve and schedule future available loads.

• Automated One-Click Booking: The “Book-it-Now” feature is an automated load booking tool that presents to the driver updated, real-time available loads with pricing. The trucker benefits from fast, easy-to-use, one-click load acceptance and confirmation. This eliminates cumbersome manual booking processes to save time, so the truck can keep moving to continue generating revenue.

In addition to these strategic tools, OTR Capital clients also will be able to access other valuable resources on the Trucker Tools mobile driver app, including cheapest fuel locations, parking and rest areas, maintenance facilities, restaurant and food-service, and route optimization tools.

Trucker Tools provides real-time shipment visibility, trip planning, freight-matching and automated booking tools for freight brokers and small-fleet truckload carriers. OTR Capital is one of the industry’s largest and most respected factoring firms providing working capital and back-office solutions to truckers.

“At the end of the day this partnership meaningfully expands the resources we can provide to truckers, and helps OTR Capital’s clients get loaded faster with better freight, run their business more efficiently and get paid promptly,” noted Prasad Gollapalli, Founder and CEO of Trucker Tools.

“This is a very unique engagement that addresses two key imperatives for our clients: simplifying and automating many of the burdensome tasks truckers face in managing a fluid and changing business, and providing timely, accurate data through enabling, intuitive mobile technology,” noted Fritz Owens, Founder and CEO of OTR Capital.

Owens added that the integration will help independent owner-operators and small fleets “maximize revenue opportunity and return on assets by significantly reducing unproductive downtime, keeping their trucks rolling with quality loads, and getting paid promptly.”

The Trucker Tools mobile app has been downloaded by nearly 900,000 independent truckers and is utilized by some 140,000 small fleet operators. The multi-functional, GPS-enabled multi-party mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-power smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

OTR Capital provides services for thousands of independent professional drivers owning and operating their own trucks, as well as small, mid-sized, and large fleet operators.



Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less.

Integration work was completed this month with full commercial availability launched this week.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by some 900,000 owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book it Now, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About OTR Capital: Established in 2011, OTR Capital, LLC is a transportation focused factoring company dedicated to offering timely, working capital solutions to companies looking to maintain positive cash flow while growing their business. For years, OTR Capital has been working with small, medium, and large trucking companies to solve cash flow problems by providing quick, easy, and affordable funding. OTR’s clients have seen the benefit of readily available capital through steady and continued growth and the company’s success is built on its strong bonds with the clients, unrivaled customer service, and trust, as well as industry leading technology. Visit OTR Capital at www.otrcapital.com or contact us directly at: marketing@otrcapital.com.

