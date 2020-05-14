Master Terminal by Navis Now Integrates into Navis Smart Ecosystem

Oakland, CA — May 14, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced today that its Master Terminal by Navis TOS for mixed cargo terminals, has been successfully integrated into the innovative Navis Smart architecture. With this integration, Master Terminal customers will be able to take advantage of the Navis portfolio by accessing applications that can enhance their investment in Master Terminal. The first application to be integrated is OpsView, a business intelligence tool for tracking operational performance.



Integrating Master Terminal with Navis Smart is part of Navis’ strategy to ensure that customers have a path to get more from their existing terminal operating system while futureproofing their investment. When general cargo terminals and container terminals are being run by the same operator, Navis Smart OpsView can provide a unified view of both types of operations, improving visibility and management of the entire business. Due to the connected offerings from Navis Smart Suite, terminal operators are now able to access more data and insights, which are being leveraged by advanced technologies for better decision making. The suite can be deployed in the cloud without the need for upgrades making it easier for terminal operators to get additional functionality to their teams more quickly, enabling them to increase efficiencies, lower costs and improve customer service.



“Master Terminal is a leading general cargo TOS, and now that it is part of the Navis portfolio, there are more ways to offer additional applications and functionality; and for multi-terminal operators, we can integrate and share data across general cargo and container sites for better operational visibility and productivity,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “This is another step towards the next generation of TOS which will be an important system supporting the integrated supply chain of the future.”



For more information visit www.navis.com and register for the webinar “Maximize ROI in your General Cargo Operations” to learn more about Master Terminal by Navis here.



About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

