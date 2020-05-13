12 operation and maintenance skills of sand making machine

The sand making machine is widely used, but many users do not know how to operate, maintain the sand making machine after purchasing it. Improper operation may damage the quality of the sand making machine and reduce the service life of the sand making machine. Here are the precautions for operation, maintenance of the sand making machine:

Operation Precautions:

1. Before starting the sand making machine, check whether the observation door in the eddy current chamber is closed tightly, so as to prevent the material flow from rushing out and causing danger;

2. Check the selection direction of the sand making machine impeller. The impeller should rotate counterclockwise or adjust the motor wiring;

3. Before starting the sand making machine, it shall be operated under no load and can be fed only after no load is correct;

4. The feed particle size of the material shall be in accordance with the specified requirements and shall not exceed the requirements of the sand making machine. Otherwise, the impeller of the sand making machine will be excessively worn and unbalanced, which will cause the sand making machine to be blocked and unable to work normally. Therefore, large materials shall be cleaned in time if found;

5. When the unloading equipment stops, stop feeding in time, otherwise the motor will be burnt;

6. The sand making machine should keep continuous and even when feeding;

7. During the operation of sand making machine, pay attention to whether there is violent vibration and abnormal noise, and stop the inspection immediately if any;

8. When the sand making machine is working, add proper amount of lubricating grease, clean the bearing after working for a period of time, if the bearing is damaged, replace it if necessary.

Precautions for Maintenance:

1. Stop the machine regularly to check the internal wear of the sand machine. If the parts are worn, repair or replace them in time. Pay attention that the observation door should not be opened when the sand machine is working, so as to avoid danger;

2. Properly adjust the fastening force of the transmission triangular belt of the sand making machine to ensure the uniform stress, try to ensure the length of each group of belt conveyor is the same, and the current difference between the motors is not more than 15A;

3. Mobil automobile grease shall be used for sand making machine, and the grease shall be added in time every 400 hours of operation. After 2000 hours of operation, the spindle shall be cleaned, and the bearing shall be replaced after 7200 hours of operation.

4、 During the operation of the sand machine, due to the high-speed operation, the staff should stay away from the equipment during the operation. After the sand machine breaks down, it should be shut down before maintenance. It is recommended to ask professional maintenance personnel for maintenance.

No matter what kind of machine and equipment, we should pay attention to the operation method and maintenance in use, and the sand machine equipment is no exception. Correct operation of the sand machine equipment and good maintenance of the sand machine can not only improve the service life of the sand machine, but also reduce the maintenance cost.

