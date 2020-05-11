DP World Constanta Upgrades Legacy Terminal System, Transitioning to N4 to Improve Operational Funct

Oakland, CA — May 12, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced that DP World Constanta has gone live on N4. DP World Constanta has invested considerable resources into the terminal in order to deliver time and cost-effective trade enabling solutions that are backed by its reputation for a high level of safety. With a goal of being amongst the most significant drivers of growth in Romania, the terminal’s migration to N4 is the cornerstone of that investment.

DP World Constanta is located in the west of the Black Sea, serving both the Romanian domestic market and a wider hinterland spreading into parts of Central Europe, together with first class feeder connections to the Ukraine, Russia, Georgia and Moldova. Its location offers importers and exporters in Central Europe speedier and more cost-effective access to the Far East market than movement via the traditional routing over North Continental ports by avoiding congested intermodal bottlenecks in Western Europe.

“Implementing an award-winning terminal operating system, created by Navis, is a key element in our continued growth,” said Cosmin Carstea, Managing Director, DP World Constanta. “The improved functionality to serve our customers better, which the system provides us, will help achieve our aim to position DP World Constanta as the leading Black Sea gateway for containerized goods destined for the European hinterland.”

DP World Constanta has operated on legacy Navis systems for 16 years and with a current annual capacity of 1.2 million TEU and averaging 26 moves per hour, the terminal, along with Navis, were able to manage the N4 migration in just a matter of hours. With years spent building confidence in the reliability and functionality of Navis’ system to support day-to-day operations and allow smooth delivery of world class services to their customers, DP World Constanta considered the digital solution a must-have for its future success.

“The ability to absorb new and innovative thinking, and to see it through, is what distinguishes world-class companies from the ordinary,” said Chuck Schneider, Chief Customer Officer at Navis. “It is part of DP World’s legacy, to infuse innovation throughout it’s operations. Its focus is on innovating and optimizing its assets so it can offer smarter trade-enabling solutions to meet its customers’ needs and advance global trade reliably, efficiently, effectively and responsibly. N4 represents an opportunity for DP World to fully exploit its expertise and capabilities as trade enablers and to help drive economic growth in Romania.”

As part of the migration, DP World Constanta has already integrated its existing vehicle booking solution with N4 and will be moving towards fully automated gate and rail operations, all integrated with N4, later in 2020. Following the deployment of the automatic gate system, the terminal will explore Navis’ AutoStow, to accompany its Expert Decking and PrimeRoute optimization modules currently in place.



For more information visit www.navis.com.



About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com



About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com



###