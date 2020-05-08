Panel Built Create Flexible Security Solutions with Trailer Mounted Guard Booths

As a prefabricated guard booth provider with 25 years’ experience in the modular construction industry, Panel Built has manufactured security buildings for countless applications. However, there is one feature that offers incredible flexibility above all else when creating a new security building: high mobility. Panel Built’s trailer mounted guard booths offer as much mobility as possible for a security building. Since these buildings can be towed from one location to another with relative ease, facilities can utilize the building to adapt their security plan.

This feature has been utilized most frequently with large campuses, experiencing different events from day to day. Depending on which area of the campus is seeing the most traffic, the trailer mounted security booth can be moved to help offer additional surveillance in the area. Panel Built’s mobile security booths are pre-wired for electricity, including LED lighting and HVAC. In order to keep the unit completely mobile, many customers elect to mount a generator to the front of the booth, allowing the building to be fully functional in even the most remote locations. Organizations utilizing Panel Built trailer mounted security booths include organizations ranging from Division-1 colleges to the United States Military. A variety of additional security measures can be included in the booth’s design, including exterior flood lights, security cameras, and even ballistic rated windows and walls.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, cleanrooms, and more. Panel Built prefabricated structures are designed 100% to customer specification and can be delivered to the project site pre-assembled and ready for installation. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for a wide range of building projects.