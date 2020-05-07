MHI Launches MODEX 365 Virtual Trade Expo Experience

MHI has created a virtual show experience to connect you with all the manufacturing and supply chain education and solution sourcing that MODEX delivered in 2020. While nothing can match the power of attending the face-to-face expo, MODEX 365 delivers the best supply chain solutions, the smartest thinking and the latest equipment and technology solutions in a digital format to meet the immediate needs you have today. MODEX 365 gives you instant access to virtual booth showcases, show news, expo videos, webinars, podcasts and more directly from the MODEX 2020 expo.

MODEX 365 features

MODEX 2020 Seminar Webcasts and Podcasts - MODEX’s over 150 show floor seminars can now be accessed as podcasts and webcasts.

MODEX 2020 Exhibit Showcases - These virtual exhibit showcases include video booth tours and other solution sourcing details including product photos, news releases, videos, product specifications and brochures, case studies and exhibitor contacts.

Complete videos of the 2020 MHI Annual Industry Report keynote panel discussion and a show floor session on unichannel fulfillment

News from the MODEX 2020 show floor including videos and daily show recap videos

MODEX 365 can be found at modexshow.com.

About MHI

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers and third-party logistics providers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their customers and the industry as a whole through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX expos to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

About MODEX

MODEX 2020 was held March 9-12 in Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center. Over 900 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on the MODEX show floor totaling over 370,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions. MODEX exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and supply chain logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems. MODEX 2020 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including four keynotes and 150 show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.