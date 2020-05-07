VARGO®’s system sales team grows

HILLIARD, Ohio (May 7, 2020) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has hired Brian Drees as a client executive, system sales.

In this capacity, Drees is responsible for planning, implementing and coordinating sales calls, presentations and other business development initiatives that lead to the sale of material handling equipment, conveyor systems and software solutions. He is part of a team that manages direct-to-consumer and business-to-business sales opportunities and analyzes customers’ complex fulfillment or distribution operations.

“We are confident that Brian’s extensive experience in e-commerce fulfillment and engineering will make a great impact on helping VARGO® grow in the marketplace,” said Bart Cera, president and COO.

Prior to joining VARGO®, Drees worked on the client side, most recently at Thirty-One Gifts, a direct-selling company that specializes in personalized bags, accessories and home décor. At Thirty-One Gifts, he worked as executive director of operations support, director of engineering and senior manager of engineering and systems. Drees brings almost 30 years of experience in engineering and distribution operations to his role.

Prior to working at Thirty-One, he worked as a project manager for supply chain at Abercrombie & Fitch, a global retailer, and as a project manager for systems at Sygma Foods, a subsidiary of Sysco that provides food and non-food products to chain restaurants throughout the United States.

Drees earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from University of Cincinnati.

He currently lives in Hilliard, Ohio (ZIP 43026).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For nearly five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap Inc., Fashion Nova, Forever21 and numerous 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce operations and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

