HERE offers free delivery software to small and mid-sized U.S. businesses—Covid-19 roundup, May 7

Global mapping and location data firm HERE Technologies has launched a free tool to help small and mid-sized U.S. businesses manage increasing demand for delivery service during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said today.
HERE WeGo Deliver allows businesses to plan and dispatch an employee-based delivery service without software development and implementation costs. The firm is offering the software tool for free as a way to “give back” during the pandemic, company leaders said.
“Manually organizing and sequencing multiple delivery stops, and drivers, is time consuming, and the margin for human error is significant,” Christoph Herzig, head of fleet applications at HERE Technologies, said in a statement announcing the launch. “HERE WeGo Deliver makes it simple for both the business owner and driver by easy uploading, optimizing, viewing, and dispatching of routes through a web-based dashboard.”
The software allows managers to upload destinations and the number of drivers to an online planning dashboard. HERE WeGo Deliver then optimizes each route and delivery sequence. Drivers receive their delivery route by email, which automatically opens and populates the delivery route end points in the program’s mobile app to provide voice-enabled navigation. The program is available for free download to Android and iOS devices until 2021, the company said.
