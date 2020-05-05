UPS division Marken delivers virus tests—Covid-19 roundup, May 5

UPS Inc.’s pharmaceutical logistics arm Marken is delivering Covid-19 test materials to coronavirus testing labs at New Jersey’s Rutgers University,
The deliveries are part of a program to test antiviral therapies for healthcare workers potentially exposed to Covid-19. In support of that mission, Marken is bringing serial biospecimens—including nasopharyngeal swabs and blood—to the Rutgers lab from four participating command sites: Rutgers Cancer Institute, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, and University Hospital in Newark.
Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS) has recruited 839 healthcare workers in order to recognize asymptomatic cases at their earliest point, with a goal of preventing the spread of Covid-19 and focusing on the safety of healthcare workers and impacted hospital staff.
"We are honored to offer our services in kind as part of this study and incredibly proud to have been chosen by RBHS to be their supply chain provider for this cohort,” Marken President Ariette van Strien said in a release. “We are leading the way in patient-centric supply chain solutions with Direct to Patient and Direct from Patient services. We will continue to set standards which enable patients to participate in these types of initiatives, now and going forward, anywhere in the world."
