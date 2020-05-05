Fleet Advantage Makes Donation to Jacksonville School for Autism

FORT LAUDERDALE (May 5, 2020) – Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today announced their foundation, Kids Around the Corner, founded in 2014, made a donation to the Jacksonville School for Autism to aid in medical insurance costs for furloughed teachers and staff members due to COVID-19.

The relief effort for the Jacksonville School for Autism was organized by Captain Sandy Yawn, star of Bravo’s TV series Below Deck Mediterranean. The school was established in 2005, as a full-service K-12 educational center for students and young adults with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). In this unprecedented time of COVID-19, the difficult decision was made to furlough teachers without pay.

The teachers and staff at the Jacksonville School for Autism play an integral part in successful development of students which ensures a comfortable transition from new learners to advanced learners. Donations to the relief effort will be used to maintain medical insurance and cover some financial costs for the teachers and staff.

The Kids Around the Corner foundation is funded by Fleet Advantage, and helps children through various donations, typically to smaller, local community charities that are 501(c) organizations in communities where their clients hold headquarters or distribution facilities.

“We want to express our appreciation for the individuals who make it their mission to support their local community through the education of children, especially during these unprecedented times,” said John Flynn, CEO at Fleet Advantage. “As many of us continue to feel the affects of COVID-19, Fleet Advantage feels a great responsibility to give back during a time of need.”

About Jacksonville School for Autism

Jacksonville School for Autism (JSA) is dedicated to helping individuals with autism and their families by tapping into all available resources to provide “outside of the desk” thinking. With a focus on whole child development and individualized programs that encourage both family and community involvement, JSA can nurture each student to reach his/her full potential. Not just a place for learning, JSA creates an environment where relationships grow, and lives are changed.

About Kids Around the Corner

Kids Around the Corner was founded in 2014 by Fleet Advantage to support the needs of the communities where their employees and clients live and work. Fleet Advantage has committed to donating a percentage of its profits to children’s charities each year on behalf of their customers.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage has over $1 Billion of assets under management and serves America’s top truck fleets and guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing truck and trailer financing with matching proprietary data driven IT processes and fleet analytics, using the latest eco-efficient clean diesel technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity, while reducing total operating costs. Fleet Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the state of Florida and the fastest growing independent truck lessor in the U.S. In 2018, Fleet Advantage was ranked the 9th Top Private Independent from Monitor Daily; and in 2015 and 2013, the company was named to Inc. magazines’ 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation. In 2011, CEO John Flynn received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2011 Florida - Emerging Category award.