Real estate giant reports customer resilience in the face of Covid-19

Commercial real estate giant Prologis said the majority of its customer base around the world remains at least partially operational and that e-commerce and other trends driven by stay-at-home orders are helping to drive supply chain resiliency in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an April report.
The company said logistics real estate demand will continue to evolve as consumer behaviors and supply chains shift, detailing industry trends in the fourth installment of a special report on Covid-19 and its impact on the logistics real estate market. The report analyzes the company’s diverse customer base, which consists of a roughly 1 billion square-foot portfolio in which no single industry accounts for more than 15% of base rent, according to the company. The company said nearly 60% of its customer industries are growing despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
Key findings of the April report include:
