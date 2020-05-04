Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Andy Johnson to Service Center Manager in Fort Smith, Arkansas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 4, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Andy Johnson has been promoted to service center manager in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Johnson has more than 13 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Norfolk, Virginia service center as a pickup and delivery driver. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound, outbound and pickup and delivery supervisor and, most recently, inbound and pickup and delivery operations manager in South Houston, Texas.

“Andy is an outstanding leader with a solid track record of serving both our internal and external customers,” said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His leadership demonstrates a clear commitment to living our culture and providing quality without question service every time. We look forward to see him excel in this new role.”

Johnson, his wife and two sons are excited to relocate to Fort Smith and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

