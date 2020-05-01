PULSE Integration Welcomes Zachary Rose, Software Engineer.

Zachary joins the PULSE Integration family with history in Project Management. Zachary has held positions such as Project Specialist and I-Care Technician for Cooper-Atkins, Blue Ash and Student Help Desk Technician for Lee University. He most recently held the position of Software Project Manager for SwissLog where he led multimillion-dollar system integration projects from start-up to completion.

Zachary holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Lee University. His extensive experience in Project Management will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Zachary to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

About PULSE Integration, a WEPCO Company

PULSE Integration based in Pittston PA, combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.