Combilift forklifts develops ventilator device—Covid-19 roundup for April 29

Forklift vendor Combilift is stepping up to help fill the void in sufficient medical equipment for treating Covid-19 patients by developing a splitter device that turns one ventilator into multiple ventilation stations. Monaghan, Ireland-based Combilift used its resources in engineering and software design to pivot from the material handling sector and create the “Combi-Ventilate,” saying the unit will address the requirements of medical professionals in the pandemic emergency.
The Combi-Ventilate uses standard pipes and fittings for easy assembly, offers individual patient filters that prevent cross contamination, and supports dedicated computer screens for each patient’s vital information. The device is designed as an attachment which can be added to any brand of ventilator, installed easily into a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), and purchased for a fraction the cost of a standard ventilator, the firm said.
“Certain countries and cities are struggling to get enough ventilators and many governments and health authorities are encouraging manufacturers to come up with a solution, as did the HSE in Ireland. Instead of actually developing ventilators we analysed what is really required, as we do in our usual business models,” Martin McVicar, CEO and co-founder of Combilift, said in a release. “We have undertaken this non-profit endeavor in order to meet and facilitate the demands of the global crisis for health services around the world, namely the lack or shortage of ventilators. The medical device sector is not our core business but making critical equipment which keeps people safe and alive has always been our focus.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.
#Combilift has drawn on its expertise in #engineering and software design to develop with @HSELive the Combi-Ventilate, a splitter device that turns one #ventilator into multiple #ventilation stations. Currently in test with @RCSI_Irl #COVID19 https://t.co/OpwibXzd83— Combilift (@Combilift) April 29, 2020
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing