Digital Freelance Roles to Take on During This Quarantine

The quarantine has caught everyone off guard. Never have we been exposed to danger like this and be forced to stay in our homes. All around the world, we have shared the struggles of changing our normal routines, staying healthy, and the financial stresses and impacts of losing our jobs. However, this time during quarantine can be a blessing in disguise if we consider all of the amazing cyberspace opportunities that could improve our life. Whether you’re looking for a change in your career, using educational resources to upskill, or make some extra money on the side, the internet is the place to go. Let’s take a look at some ideas that could be right for you.



English Teachers and Tutors

English is a difficult language to learn. By earning your TEFL certification, you are free to earn income as an English teacher. TEFL stands for Teaching English as a Foreign Language and is becoming a very popular educational field. Online TEFL courses can be completed in as little as 11 weeks. Regardless of the economy or job security, you will always have a backup source to make money.



Tutoring is also a great way to exercise the existing skills and knowledge you already have. It would be anything from Maths to Science, or more specialized skills such as Graphic Design. Particularly with most students having to home school, it’s a great way to spend your time teaching these students. Both English teaching and tutoring is in high demand and easily accessible as long as both parties have access to the internet.



Medical Transcription

Any profession in the medical field will always be in high demand. However, not everyone can get accustomed to physical contact with patients. Medical transcription and coding transforms diagnosis, medical services and procedures into universal medical codes. Physician’s notes also need to be transcribed for record-keeping. There are several good programs to help you get started in this needed field. It will take at least three to six months to gain a certification and longer to earn a degree. Medical transcription usually provides you with the flexibility to work from home. There’s also a shortage of transcriptors at this stage due to the overwhelming new cases of patients records needed to be transcribed. Medical transcription allows you to be involved in the medical field but remains stress-free.



Web Designer

A web designer holds lots of cards. Firstly, a professional web designer needs to have exposure to IT and Development jargon and knowledge. If you are in the IT or Design field and wish to explore more options in your career, becoming a web designer is an excellent choice. There are many web designing courses and certification classes that can be taken online. You can have a choice in 3 different paths, for example, whether to become a frontend developer, backend developer, or both, known as a full-stack developer. How far you wish to go can increase your income substantially.



Graphic Design

Graphic design is very different from being a web designer. Graphic designers and UI designers focus on different techniques in representing ideas, visual art, and page layouts. A website may use the designs of a graphic designer, but there are many other functions for this career type. With some experience on your belt, you can charge from $30 to $60 per hour as a graphic designer. Once you understand the symmetry and balance, pattern, the Golden Ratio, and Typography, you will realize the creative freedom that graphic design offers.



Set Up Passive Income by Creating User Generated Content

Passive income is the act of earning money on a project with little participation. You may wonder why everyone is not taking advantage of this type of income strategy. The answer is that the set-up can be time-consuming and not tied to any get rich scheme. The easiest way to add passive income is through a website. However, if you do not have your own website, a little creativity can bring the same results. Renting a property or building a blog are examples that can deliver amazing income without much effort at all. Although we understand entering the property market now can be confusing and challenging. To create even more exposure to your blog, focus on creating user-generated content that is evergreen and be relevant for years to come.



Direct Sell to Customers

If you have been in retail in the past, creating your own new product and strategy can open new avenues for you while surfing. There are many sites that allow you to sell hand-crafted items, branded items, or niche products in your spare time. Setting up the means to display your products of talents is the most time-consuming. Do your homework and start your own direct sell merchandise and company today.



There has never been a better time to stop and focus on your future. There will always be roadblocks that occur and having a reasonable backup plan could save you from worrying about your income and family. All of this is very overwhelming, so it’s okay to take a break and discuss options with your family. Who knows, you may embark on a whole new career?

