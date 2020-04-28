American Airlines expands cargo-only operations for essential gear—Covid-19 roundup for April 28

American Airlines is expanding its cargo-only operations this month to transport essential telecommunications equipment and electronics between the Netherlands and the U.S. in order to keep businesses connected and informed during the Covid-19 outbreak. The cargo-only flight will operate twice weekly between Amsterdam and Dallas/Fort Worth. Without passengers onboard, each Boeing 777-300ER aircraft can carry approximately 54,000 kilograms of cargo in the belly hold.
In March, American began operating its first cargo-only flights since 1984 between DFW and Frankfurt (FRA). Since then, American has begun operating 46 weekly cargo-only flights between the U.S, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, providing more than 3 million kilograms of capacity to transport critical goods each week. In addition to AMS-DFW, American is expanding its cargo-only service to multiple destinations including DFW and Dublin (DUB); between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR), and between Miami (MIA) and Buenos Aires (EZE).
In addition to carrying the telecommunications equipment and electronics from Amsterdam, the company is moving cargo the assist the global coronavirus relief effort, including medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE) and pharmaceuticals, as well as essential goods including manufacturing and automotive equipment, mail, fresh fruit, vegetables, and fish.
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
We've partnered w/ @ProtectiveIns & @ABFtoday to distribute 550 gallons of hand sanitizer along major freight corridors. Drivers will be able to refill their personal supplies at no cost at designated locations in eight states. #ThankATrucker— American Trucking (@TRUCKINGdotORG) April 28, 2020
