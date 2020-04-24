Transflo expands digital document platform for touchless trucking operations—Covid-19 roundup for April 24

Telematics and business process automation provider Transflo has expanded its document digitization and data exchange capabilities, saying the move will help keep shippers, carriers, and drivers safe as they conduct their “essential” duties during the era of Covid-19 restrictions.

The product expands on Transflo’s Electronic Bill of Lading (EBOL) and Electronic Proof of Delivery (EPOD) offerings, thus offering multiple ways for shippers and receivers to provide the necessary documents to drivers, including allowing documents to be uploaded electronically and enabling document scanning for shippers through the Transflo Mobile+ app. Additionally, users can take pictures of loads, and utilize time stamping and geocoding technology, the company said.

The Transflo Mobile+ suite integrates electronic document scanning, truck navigation, weigh station bypass technology, and other features such as image optimization and digital workflow management tools. It also incorporates telematics and the Transflo T-Series ELD, which is connected to both the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on driver’s mobile devices. “We are dedicated to doing everything we can to help the freight industry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Transflo CEO and President Frank Adelman said in a release. “And a major part of showing our appreciation to our customers is offering them more digital options to give them safer and more efficient processes that they can use during these challenging times and after.”

And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:

Transport and logistics company XPO Logistics Inc. has introduced a digital dashboard that lets shippers and carriers track transportation disruptions triggered by demand surges and travel ban policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Integrated into the company’s XPO Connect digital freight platform for users in North America and Europe, the dashboard covers daily alerts issued by states, provinces, countries, and transportation infrastructure sources, such as municipalities and airports. “We’re giving our customers a central source of vital information as they manage their supply chains in uncharted waters,” Mario Harik, chief information officer for XPO Logistics, said in a release. “Our team developed the COVID-19 dashboard on the cloud and deployed it globally in a matter of days. We’ll continue to leverage our technology to rapidly respond to customer needs.”

Fleet inspection and maintenance software developer Whip Around has introduced new functionality to help fleet managers meet health and safety obligations as Covid-19 policies continue to evolve. To promptly identify infectious or potentially infectious workers, fleet managers can now ask drivers about their health and wellbeing through the Whip Around inspection app and then track, monitor, and manage responses in the Manager’s Dashboard. Using the Reminders module, fleet managers can also set reminders to inform employees of company policy updates and to encourage them to practice good hygiene, wipe down company assets, and monitor their own health and wellbeing. “At a time when distancing, communication and availability of information are so crucial, a digital solution can connect teams and form an essential component of a business’ response planning,” Tim Boyle, CEO of Whip Around, said in a release.

Supply chain artificial intelligence (AI) provider LevaData has launched a “supply risk navigator” to help companies rapidly detect supply chain risks—including those caused by Covid-19 public health policies—and take immediate actions to mitigate them. And to support the companies on the front lines of the pandemic, LevaData is offering the new capability to qualified high-tech companies at no cost for three months, while companies producing medical devices or equipment will receive access at no cost throughout 2020. Tapping into hundreds of information sources, including Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center and data from partners Resilinc and Rapid Ratings, the Supply Risk Navigator gives manufacturers rapid and easy access to an AI platform that’s purpose-built for direct materials sourcing optimization. “Covid-19 has exposed the supply chain resiliency gaps in most industries and caused significant supply disruptions,” Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO of LevaData, said in a release. “We have built a dynamic risk management control center coupled with rapid response capabilities that help supply chain leaders restore stability and increase optionality at a critical moment in time.”

Freight industry financial payments platform PayCargo has fast-tracked the launch of a service supporting Canadian dollar transactions in Canada, saying the move meets growing demands from across the supply chain for online payments during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to PayCargo, online payments have become particularly critical during the Covid-19 outbreak, as the global supply chain has had to alter how business is conducted, as workforces adapt to homeworking, and social distancing has become standard policy. The pandemic has also highlighted how unsuitable it is to use cash, checks, vouchers, and traditional point of sale (POS) terminals, in comparison to digital payments, the firm said. “We have been planning a phased expansion into Canada, and this launch at a challenging time for the industry, completes our move into this vitally important market,” Lionel van der Walt, president and CEO of Americas for PayCargo, said in a release. “We believe this is the first dedicated online CAD freight payment platform in Canada and that it will provide significant benefits for Canadian industry stakeholders, from the small-to-medium enterprises right up to the big players.”

To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.