Transflo expands digital document platform for touchless trucking operations—Covid-19 roundup for April 24

Telematics and business process automation provider Transflo has expanded its document digitization and data exchange capabilities, saying the move will help keep shippers, carriers, and drivers safe as they conduct their “essential” duties during the era of Covid-19 restrictions.
The product expands on Transflo’s Electronic Bill of Lading (EBOL) and Electronic Proof of Delivery (EPOD) offerings, thus offering multiple ways for shippers and receivers to provide the necessary documents to drivers, including allowing documents to be uploaded electronically and enabling document scanning for shippers through the Transflo Mobile+ app. Additionally, users can take pictures of loads, and utilize time stamping and geocoding technology, the company said.
The Transflo Mobile+ suite integrates electronic document scanning, truck navigation, weigh station bypass technology, and other features such as image optimization and digital workflow management tools. It also incorporates telematics and the Transflo T-Series ELD, which is connected to both the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on driver’s mobile devices. “We are dedicated to doing everything we can to help the freight industry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Transflo CEO and President Frank Adelman said in a release. “And a major part of showing our appreciation to our customers is offering them more digital options to give them safer and more efficient processes that they can use during these challenging times and after.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.
PayCargo today launched a dedicated online payment service in #Canada supporting CAD transactions.— PayCargo, LLC (@PayCargo) April 24, 2020
The #Fintech company fast-tracked the launch to meet growing demands across the Canadian #supplychain for online CAD payments during the Covid-19 pandemic: https://t.co/mfn0NKtFZJ pic.twitter.com/kL4Cae9qWh
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing