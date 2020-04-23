Command Alkon Announces Thoma Bravo Acquisition is Complete

San Francisco and Birmingham, AL – April 23, 2020 – Command Alkon, the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, and Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, announced the completion of Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Command Alkon. As the new financial partners of Command Alkon, Thoma Bravo’s expertise in B2B enterprise software is expected to enable the company to accelerate the integration of the heavy construction supply chain with robust solutions that deliver greater value to customers.

“We admire how Command Alkon has captured a leading market share in the heavy work vertical, with a track record of proven performance over its nearly 45-year history,” said A.J. Rohde, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. “With their introduction of CONNEX, Command Alkon is leading a new era of project certainty. We look forward to working together to further digitization and supply chain transformation within heavy construction.”

“Today we embark on a new chapter in the Command Alkon story as we speed the execution of our strategy to integrate inter-company supply chain operations; providing real-time visibility into heavy material orders, quality and movements while boosting productivity for all stakeholders,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “We are excited about the future, backed by Thoma Bravo and their software and operational expertise.”

The new partnership with Thoma Bravo is expected to enable the company to expand on its vision of an integrated supply chain across the heavy construction market by accelerating the time to market for new solutions. By investing in next-generation, vertical-cloud capabilities, customers benefit from modern collaboration tools that digitize business processes, maximize efficiencies, improve decision making, and ensure certainty of project outcomes.

Barclays served as an advisor to Thoma Bravo. Financing for the transaction is being provided by Ares Management and Barings, and Kirkland & Ellis served as a legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. William Blair served as financial advisor to Command Alkon, and Dechert LLP served as legal advisor to Command Alkon and Quilvest, the former owner of Command Alkon.

ABOUT THOMA BRAVO

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $35 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a Company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.