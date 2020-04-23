InXpress Awards Impressive, Profitable Franchisees with Free Trip to Cancun

InXpress, a global business-to-business shipping and logistics franchise with a network of over 370 franchisees, recognizes top-performing shipping consultants at the company’s annual conference, this year held in Orlando, Florida. The franchise rewarded the Top Gun Award Winners, the Franchisee of the Year and Rookie of the Year with a round trip, all expenses paid vacation to Cancun once travel is permitted.

The Franchisee of the Year award goes to the franchisee who most embodies the InXpress GREAT values and outperforms in a combination of financial results like overall gross margin, year-over-year growth, DHL margin percentage, and customer shipment counts. Manav Gupta, a multi-unit InXpress franchisee who last year generated $1.3 million in revenue, received Franchisee of the Year. He first joined InXpress as a franchisee in 2011 after he quit his family’s gas station business to become an entrepreneur. Today, Manav is one of the most successful franchisees because he can quickly understand the businesses of others and determine if the value added services are a fit for their objectives. He has built a staff of three remote employees and even with the COVID-19 impacts, the business continues as the service is deemed essential to business owners who rely on Manav and his team to provide real-time updates in the industry, help provide shipping solutions, and ship efficiently.

“It’s an honor to be named Franchisee of the Year and see the fruits of my labor and my team’s hard work pay off,” said Manav. “When I first joined the franchise I was finishing up my MBA, had just gotten married, purchased my first home, and maxed out 7 credit cards to purchase the franchise, so failure was never an option. To say I was highly motivated would be an understatement. I’m a testament that this industry and franchise model can be the vehicle to financial freedom and a flexible lifestyle, if you’re willing to put in the work.”

Rookie of the Year was awarded to Carlos Fernandez, recognizing the successful launch of his new business. After joining in August 2018 and generating nearly $90,000 gross margin in his first full year of business, Fernandez effectively laid the foundation for a rewarding future. While new to the franchise system, Fernandez is no rookie to the logistics industry or customer service. Prior to jumping into entrepreneurship, he most recently served as a Distribution Manager and International Supply Chain Manager for Kimberly-Clark Honduras.

Five franchisees were given the Top Gun award for having the highest gross margins in the US, including Tom Morris, Cathy Battreall, Mark Lyon, Michael Hart and Kyle Catalfamo. Always pushing improvement within the system, franchisees were awarded for having the highest year-over-year gross margin growth, including Mark Berken, Anthony Escobedo, Kaushali and Dhiraj Parkar, Manav Gupta and Debbie Foote. Rounding out the North American Award Winners, Rattandeep Sidhu and Tom and Steve Setka were Top Gun Winners for having the highest gross margin growth in Canada.

“Each award winner exemplifies the InXpress core values,” said Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas. “They are results-driven, energetic, they go all-in with everything they do and constantly evaluate improvement opportunities. Our franchisees have fun but they are equally as competitive and push one another to raise the bar each year.”

The success of the award winners speaks to the reliable systems in place but also to the heights possible with a career providing excellent service almost every business in any industry needs – better shipping solutions.

InXpress is the DHL Express No. 1 reseller of 2019, and through the trusted partnership and a reliable network of nearly 50 other carrier partners, franchisees are able to offer small-to-medium-sized businesses shipping rates traditionally only available to high-volume clients.

About InXpress:

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 370 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its partnership with DHL and more than 50 other trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.