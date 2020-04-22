GM names Ceva Logistics as 4PL for its ventilator production surge—Covid-19 roundup for April 22

French logistics giant Ceva Logistics AG will serve as a fourth party logistics provider (4PL) for General Motors, managing the car company’s ventilator production supply chain as GM converts its assembly lines from automative products to healthcare gear in the fight against Covid-19.

Under GM’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Ceva Logistics is responsible for delivering hundreds of parts which will be used in the making of the Ventec Life Systems V+Pro critical care ventilator at General Motors’ Kokomo, Indiana factory.

The two firms have worked together on other projects for more than a decade, and under the new deal, Ceva will act as the exclusive logistics provider on the inbound part of this project, providing supplier management, order management, transportation and customs brokerage management, and event monitoring for all the components required in manufacturing ventilators.

“Every ventilator we build can help save lives, and GM’s global supply base and manufacturing teams, the UAW, and the Kokomo community are working with passion and unwavering commitment to get the job done,” Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, Global Manufacturing, said in a release. “People have moved mountains to help increase production of Ventec’s critical care ventilator. I have never seen anything like it in my career.”

And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:

Ground transportation solution provider Circle Logistics is shipping loads of Covid-19 medical supplies and food stocks for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and providing the agency with real-time visibility of critical medical supply and grocery shipments through a partnership with Descartes MacroPoint. In support of that effort, Circle Logistics has shifted its entire transportation network to help manage the 700% increase in volume from customers moving critical medical supplies, like personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, and cots, as well as grocery shipments for major brands. “The COVID-19 crisis is completely different from the normal disaster that we deal with as a country,” Andrew Smith, Circle Logistics’ vice president of sales and operations, said in a release. “When there’s a hurricane, forest fire or other natural disaster, supplies are going to the specific affected areas. With COVID-19, supplies are coming from and subsequently shipping—everywhere.”

Marseille, France-based supply chain industry data provider Traxens has slashed the price of its smart container program to help global firms manage the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company now offers a price of $35 per smart dry container trip–down from its standard $90 rate—in a move aimed at bolstering the supply chain industry. Traxens smart container solutions provide real-time visibility into global shipments, giving customers data insights about when, where, and why disruptions or delays occur. That information is crucial for navigating today’s volatile markets, where Covid-19 disruptions have taken supply chain uncertainty to a whole new level, the firm said. “At a time of crisis, Traxens has a societal commitment to all stakeholders and end-customers, that’s why we have dramatically cut the cost of our IoT solutions. Traxens smart container services will enable supply chain stakeholders to collaborate effectively, with round the clock visibility into container information as the world strives to resume full operational capacity,” Jacques Delort, managing director at Traxens, said in a release. “When this pandemic has passed, our hope is that we will all be better placed and more resilient, ready to support renewed demand with agility and efficiency.”

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Coyote Logistics LLC, a division of UPS Inc., has launched a campaign to recognize members of the supply chain that are going above and beyond to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In this #GreenMeansGiveThanks campaign, Coyote intends not only to show the company’s own gratitude, but also to invite members of the public to share their appreciation for these dedicated individuals by posting items to its website. “I’d like to sincerely thank all front-line workers and first responders around the world. From truck drivers, dock workers and supply chain professionals to doctors, nurses and grocery store employees, your tireless work has helped to save countless lives,” Coyote CEO Jonathan Sisler said in a release. “If you would like to share your gratitude for these dedicated individuals, I invite you to do so through this campaign. It’s a simple way to show your appreciation for those so critical to the fight against the coronavirus disease.”

New Hampshire-based fleet management company Merchants Fleet has landed $50 million in financial backing from Bain Capital Credit to continue the company’s growth in providing variable fleet options with a single point of contact and combining fleet teams with a high-touch technology platform. The platform aids the 60% of the firm’s clients that have been deemed “essential industries” during the fight against Covid-19. “In response to the needs of essential businesses, we have realigned our marketing, sales and operations teams to support the home delivery surge as we focus on getting our clients the vehicles required to ensure people across the country receive the goods and services they need,” Merchants Fleet CEO Brendan P. Keegan said in a release. “It has never been more critical for these businesses to continue operations with minimal disruption and to have safe and clean vehicles at their disposal.”

