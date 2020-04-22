GM names Ceva Logistics as 4PL for its ventilator production surge—Covid-19 roundup for April 22

French logistics giant Ceva Logistics AG will serve as a fourth party logistics provider (4PL) for General Motors, managing the car company’s ventilator production supply chain as GM converts its assembly lines from automative products to healthcare gear in the fight against Covid-19.
Under GM’s contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Ceva Logistics is responsible for delivering hundreds of parts which will be used in the making of the Ventec Life Systems V+Pro critical care ventilator at General Motors’ Kokomo, Indiana factory.
The two firms have worked together on other projects for more than a decade, and under the new deal, Ceva will act as the exclusive logistics provider on the inbound part of this project, providing supplier management, order management, transportation and customs brokerage management, and event monitoring for all the components required in manufacturing ventilators.
“Every ventilator we build can help save lives, and GM’s global supply base and manufacturing teams, the UAW, and the Kokomo community are working with passion and unwavering commitment to get the job done,” Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, Global Manufacturing, said in a release. “People have moved mountains to help increase production of Ventec’s critical care ventilator. I have never seen anything like it in my career.”
