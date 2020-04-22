Store 3200 Pounds of Goods With New Levrack 873 Floating Cabinets

After successfully providing advanced storage solutions for major industry sectors in the medical, agriculture, military, and food processing categories, Levrack is introducing its new 873 floating cabinets for the home.

﻿Specially designed for quickly and conveniently increasing the storage capacity of underutilized, tight spaces, the Levrack 873 cabinet allows owners to store more than 3,200 lbs. of essential items while featuring a proprietary floating system that can move thousands of pounds of stocked shelves with the flick of a finger.



Ideal for securely custom storing an array of dry and canned goods, cleaning supplies, firearms, tools, and more, the new Levrack 873 cabinet revolutionizes home storage capacity. The focal point behind the Levrack 873 design is to dramatically free up and utilize tighter storage footprints throughout home and garage spaces, unlocking more space for important supplies.

In addition to the dramatically increased storage capacity, the sleek proprietary rolling movement allows users to store thousands of pounds of necessities and move stocked shelves with the simple slide of a hand.



New in 2020, Levrack scaled down their massive 12-foot industrial storage cabinets to a more compact 8-foot 873 model specially designed for smaller spaces. The brawny 873 presents a streamlined solution available in two standard heights and widths, featuring four independent rolling modular shelving units (2) 18” and (2) 15” depth. These capable shelves are perfect for stockpiling food and other necessary supplies, making the Levrack 873 an ideal addition to any storage facility.



The overall length of each garage cabinet is 8 ft. 6-inches. Overall height stands at 7-feet, and overall width is 3-feet. The Levrack 873 cabinet also includes an LED lighting system as well as a high-quality wire mesh top deck to improve visibility and ensure stowed products are safe. Each modular shelving system boasts a powerful 800 lbs. maximum capacity with four shelves per unit. The new Levrack 873 cabinet is the first in a series of 8-foot units, and priced at $3,000.



Another great advantage of the new 873 Levrack shelving system is that it is designed to work with existing pallet rack storage systems while also retaining the capability of being installed as a self-contained system. The 873 shelving units easily ride on rollers in an overhead rail, allowing them to be lightly pushed from side to side. A pallet rack above the Levrack cabinet can be used to store larger quantity items, such as gallons of water or any large food products.



For more information on the new eight-foot Levrack 873 and all other products, please visit www.levrack.com or call 402-875-9466.