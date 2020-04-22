PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER PROVIDES IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR CUSTOMERS

GLEN MILLS, PA – April 21, 2020 – Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide provider of transportation and logistics services, recently updated its client-focused COVID-19 Resource Center, to assist and inform as Pilot continues operations during this critical time. The Resource Center lists air and trucking schedule changes, the company’s response to the pandemic, CDC guidelines, and state government responses.

Linked through the Resource Center, Pilot’s business continuity site serves to advise customers of the current situation and updates to help them with the best practices to ensure continued services. Messages from Gordon Branov, chief executive officer and John Hill, president, and chief commercial officer, are posted to provide clarity and re-enforce Pilot’s commitment to their customers.

Inside Pilot’s preparedness, response, and recovery plan, clients can find the most current information regarding delivery and performance updates, including steps taken to protect drivers and customers. Pertinent information regarding ongoing actions that Pilot is taking including potential changes in demand for services and impacts on operations. Updates are posted as Pilot continues to follow guidance from the CDC, TSA, and DHS on providing essential services.

Pilot continues to ship cargo across the globe, including critical medical supplies and equipment. The Resource Center enables customers to find updates on airline schedule changes from Air Canada, America Airlines, Delta many other domestic and global air freight carriers. Trucking timetable from major airports are also provided.

“Our entire industry has always relied heavily on responsiveness, being prepared and the ability to communicate efficiently and quickly as we move freight for our customers,” says Zach Pollock, chief operating officer of Pilot Freight Services. “As Pilot continues to deliver goods across the globe in this current climate, it’s our responsibility to keep our customers updated with the most current information and resources they may need during the ongoing pandemic.”

ABOUT PILOT FREIGHT SERVICES

Pilot Freight Services, Inc. is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 83 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground, and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing, and inventory management. In addition, Pilot’s online shipment navigator, CoPilot, makes online shipping fast, convenient, and secure. In 2018, Pilot adopted Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation as their national philanthropy partner raising funds company-wide for treatments and cures for children battling cancer. Learn more about Pilot Freight Services at www.PilotDelivers.com.