mobile sand making machine has a bright future

The operation of the new sand making machine is flexible, which saves the transportation cost. The new sand making machine is the ideal choice for many users. The equipment has a more complete operating system and security, which is the development trend of the industry.

Mobile sand machine is mainly composed of power generation system, mobile platform and other main parts. Compared with the traditional sand production line equipment, due to its mobility, sand production can be transferred to the required location at any time. Under the current strict environmental protection requirements, the portable sand machine is practical, which is used by many investors.

The prospect of mobile sand making machine is very broad

1. Compared with the traditional stone processing equipment, the mobile sand making machine breaks through the traditional fixed operation mode and has a wide range of uses.

2. From the operation point of view, the new sand making machine adopts the modern popular PLC control, and the high automation can meet the requirements of modern industrial production.

3. In terms of installation, the integrated components of the new mobile sand making machine are easy to install, and raw materials can be mined and transported, thus reducing disassembly and transition.

4. In terms of effect, the stone processed by the new sand making machine has uniform particle size and reasonable classification, which conforms to the national standard of building sand making.

How to build environmental protection sand production line?

Sand making machine is an important equipment in sand production line. The main pollution problems caused by sand production line are excessive dust, noise and equipment energy consumption. Therefore, it is necessary to build an environmental protection sand production line to solve these problems. So, how to solve these pollution problems? We will roughly analyze and answer for you from three aspects, as follows:

1. Environmental protection standard for equipment selection

Sand making production line includes feeder, crusher, sand making machine, conveyor belt and vibrating screen. These equipment are the source of noise, dust and energy consumption. Therefore, we must strictly control its environmental protection when purchasing equipment.

2. Select the device for dedusting and noise reduction

Some noise and dust can not be completely eliminated at the source. Therefore, equipment can be equipped with silencer, dust collector for vibrating screen, dust cover for conveyor belt, and field spray operation.

3. Build a totally closed sand production line

The fully enclosed operation environment protection can not only reduce noise, but also control dust in a certain range. This form of configuration can also effectively protect the equipment from damage in the weather and ensure normal operation.

sand making machine: https://www.sbmchina.com/equipments/vsi6x.html