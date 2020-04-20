Raymond Corp. producing 2,000 face shields for healthcare workers, first responders

Material handling and logistics industry companies continue to do their part to help produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals and other workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with New York-based The Raymond Corp. putting its weight into the fight in recent weeks. The maker of forklifts and other material handling equipment and solutions is using its engineering might to 3D print and assemble face shields at its Greene, N.Y., facility, the company said today.
Company President and CEO Mike Field said Raymond will produce 2,000 face shields to be dispersed to local hospitals and first responders.
“Like everyone, we at Raymond have heard the appeals for protective equipment from our local healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic,” Field said. “As an essential business, we have an acute understanding of the need worldwide to provide our heroic doctors, nurses, and first responders [with] the PPE equipment they desperately require. Raymond has the ability and desire to utilize our vast production capabilities to support those crucial employees ... We will continue to monitor the evolving situation to determine how best we can support our local healthcare heroes.”
Here’s a look at what some other industry organizations are doing to combat the coronavirus in their communities and nationwide:
