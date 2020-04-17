Avetta has joined the #OpenWeStand movement and is pledging to support small businesses

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that over 30 brands, including American Express, Nextdoor, PayPal, Salesforce, and Slack, have joined the company's growing #OpenWeStand movement. These companies are contributing resources, tools and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses they operate during this challenging time.

Brands joining #OpenWeStand include: Acronis, American Express, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Avetta, BrandCrowd, Brex, ChowNow, Digital Air Strike, Evite, Gift Up!, GoFundMe, Hello Alice, Inc. Media, Kabbage, Keap, Keysight Technologies, Moneypenny, Next Insurance, Next Street, Nextdoor, PayPal, Rocket Lawyer, Ruby, Salesforce, Seed Spot, ServiceTitan, Shaw Academy, Slack, SurveyMonkey, and Zenefits.

The #OpenWeStand website has become a communal gathering place for entrepreneurs to learn, ask questions, lend advice, and utilize resources available to them. #OpenWeStand partners are pledging to support small businesses by contributing resources (including how-to articles and videos, webinars and virtual consultations), and discounted product/service offerings, and other relief to help them navigate the crisis.

To learn more about how to contribute to the #OpenWeStand movement or join the community please visit: https://www.openwestand.org/.

