Avetta has joined the #OpenWeStand movement and is pledging to support small businesses

April 17, 2020
GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that over 30 brands, including American Express, Nextdoor, PayPal, Salesforce, and Slack, have joined the company's growing #OpenWeStand movement. These companies are contributing resources, tools and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses they operate during this challenging time.

Brands joining #OpenWeStand include: Acronis, American Express, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Avetta, BrandCrowd, Brex, ChowNow, Digital Air Strike, Evite, Gift Up!, GoFundMe, Hello Alice, Inc. Media, Kabbage, Keap, Keysight Technologies, Moneypenny, Next Insurance, Next Street, Nextdoor, PayPal, Rocket Lawyer, Ruby, Salesforce, Seed Spot, ServiceTitan, Shaw Academy, Slack, SurveyMonkey, and Zenefits.

The #OpenWeStand website has become a communal gathering place for entrepreneurs to learn, ask questions, lend advice, and utilize resources available to them. #OpenWeStand partners are pledging to support small businesses by contributing resources (including how-to articles and videos, webinars and virtual consultations), and discounted product/service offerings, and other relief to help them navigate the crisis.

To learn more about how to contribute to the #OpenWeStand movement or join the community please visit: https://www.openwestand.org/.

About Avetta
Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

