Trucker Tools, Drivewyze expand digital listings of truck parking spots

Logistics technology provider Trucker Tools LLC will offer drivers access within its app to a network of overnight commercial truck parking resources through a partnership with parking reservation platform vendor TruckPark.

The Reston, Virginia-based truckload freight management and carrier engagement platform will now offer that data within its system, giving users of the firm’s mobile driver app access to over 100 privately-owned, commercial parking facilities in the U.S., the firm said. Trucker Tools had previously offered parking service at thousands of public parking resources, such as highway rest areas, commercial truck stops, and Walmart locations.

Finding safe and secure overnight parking is one of the most difficult tasks truckers face every day, the companies said. “Fleet managers, brokers, and digital freight markets can leverage our technology to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and boost safety,” Anthony Petitte, CEO at Chicago-based TruckPark, said in a release. “We’re excited to make this new integration available today through Trucker Tools’ ecosystem.”

The news comes the same day that Dallas-based weigh station bypass service provider Drivewyze expanded its temporary rest area parking notifications to now include Arizona, Virginia, and Ohio, saying the move could help clear up confusion generated by the Covid-19 crisis about which sites remain open for truckers.

“Not knowing where drivers will find available parking at the end of each day continues to be a challenge and a stressor for truckers,” Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze, said in a release. “Drivers are busy driving and don’t have time to keep track of changing open/close statuses at traditional parking areas. This problem is exacerbated when you add temporary parking sites to the equation. New temporary parking is welcome, but how do drivers know where those are on a timely basis?”

By leveraging its global positioning system (GPS)-based safety notification service, Drivewyze has now mapped out those sites and will give truckers an automated heads-up notification with opened-or-closed status as the truck approaches each location.