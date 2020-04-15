enVista Offers Complimentary Consulting Session for Organizations Needing Expertise During COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (April 15, 2020) – enVista is offering a complimentary listening and consulting session in an effort to help retail, distribution, manufacturing and non-profit organizations deliver and respond in today’s rapidly changing environment. enVista’s consulting expertise extends end-to-end across supply chain, transportation, omni-channel retail, IT and Microsoft business applications.



Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista, said, “We are keenly aware that our clients run the supply chain, commerce and healthcare operations critical to the health and well-being of our global population and economy. During this time of crisis, we are helping organizations overcome new and escalated challenges brought about by COVID-19.”



Barnes continued, “Our consultants are passionate about helping business leaders and extending our expertise during this time of turbulence. We are offering a complimentary consulting session to help leaders quickly respond to complex business challenges in the midst of COVID-19. Many companies are leveraging our expertise and guidance to identify ways to immediately preserve cash, build resilience, foster agility, mitigate risk, optimize operations and rapidly respond and deliver against evolving omni-channel demand. This pro bono consulting session comes with no cost or strings attached. We are all in this together and we know we can make a real difference for leaders trying to do more with less right now.”



enVista brings nearly 20 years of experience determining and developing the optimal strategies, process improvements and enabling technology to successfully address clients’ unique business requirements.



To schedule a complimentary consulting session, email: info@envistacorp.com or visit https://www.envistacorp.com.



enVista’s COVID-19 resources and thought leadership on the below topics can be accessed at enVista's website.

• Supply Chain Resilience

• Digital Collaboration

• Enable BOPIS & Curbside Pick Up in Weeks

• Transportation Insights

• COVID-19: Reducing the Impact on Your Transportation Network

• COVID-19: The Impacts on Parcel Shipping

• COVID-19: Applying Lean to the Warehouse

• COVID-19: Six Questions to Ask Your Transportation Audit Partner

• COVID-19: Six Questions to Ask Your Shipping Carrier Reps

• COVID-19 Readiness: Remote Work and Security





###



About enVista:

enVista is a leading global software solutions and consulting services firm enabling enterprise commerce TM for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and omni-channel retailers. enVista uniquely delivers both physical and digital commerce solutions – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omni-channel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.TM www.envistacorp.com



Media contact:

Kalyn Long, 317-689-2353

klong@envistacorp.com