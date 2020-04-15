Dematic Names Deidre (Dee) Cusack Senior Vice President of Global Products & Solutions Business Unit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – April 15, 2020 — Dee Cusack has recently joined Dematic as SVP of Global Products & Solutions. The GPS team defines logistics solutions by combining the efficiencies and effectiveness of automation, intelligent software and reliable support to drive industry-leading innovation. Cusack is working closely with current SVP Pete Devenyi to ensure a smooth transition prior to his retirement in June 2020.

Hasan Dandashly, President and CEO of Dematic stated, “Dee is a welcome addition to Dematic’s global leadership team. Her experience in engineering, research & development and business leadership will help fuel continued industry innovation and growth for Dematic.”

“Dematic’s strength is innovation and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” stated Cusack. “It’s already become evident to me that this company is unified by a culture of collaboration. I look forward to leveraging the impressive strength and talent within the GPS team, and I’m excited to see what we can all do together.”

Cusack joins Dematic from ABB, where she most recently held the role of Group SVP and Global Product Group Manager. While there, she oversaw the P&L, strategy and operational performance of more than a dozen development and manufacturing sites in more than 13 countries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in optics from the University of Rochester and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Tufts University. Cusack has also been issued four U.S. and international patents.

About Dematic

Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, Dematic’s global network of 8,000 employees have helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, a global leader in industrial trucks, supply chain solutions and related services, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

Media Contact:

Kristen Delphos

VP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications

Kristen.Delphos@dematic.com

dematic.com