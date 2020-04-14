Toyota Material Handling launches two models of electric lift trucks

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has launched two additions to its lineup of sit-down counterbalance, four-wheel electric lift trucks, saying the new 3,000- and 3,500-pound capacity models are designed to boost both productivity and uptime.

Both models feature Toyota-designed AC motors that deliver extended runtime and performance, as well as improved ergonomics, comfort, and versatility, Toyota said. Operators will see up to 27% faster travel and lift & lower speeds, as well as an increased runtime of up to 12% compared to previous models.

“The new Toyota Core Electric models are packed with the latest in technological innovation to increase our customers’ return on investment and increase their productivity without sacrificing efficiency,” Tony Miller, TMH’s senior vice president of Operations and Engineering, said in a release.