Toyota Material Handling launches two models of electric lift trucks

Both 3,000- and 3,500-pound capacity models offer up to 27% faster travel and lift speeds than previous designs.

April 14, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has launched two additions to its lineup of sit-down counterbalance, four-wheel electric lift trucks, saying the new 3,000- and 3,500-pound capacity models are designed to boost both productivity and uptime.

Both models feature Toyota-designed AC motors that deliver extended runtime and performance, as well as improved ergonomics, comfort, and versatility, Toyota said. Operators will see up to 27% faster travel and lift & lower speeds, as well as an increased runtime of up to 12% compared to previous models.

“The new Toyota Core Electric models are packed with the latest in technological innovation to increase our customers’ return on investment and increase their productivity without sacrificing efficiency,” Tony Miller, TMH’s senior vice president of Operations and Engineering, said in a release.

Lift Trucks Material Handling
KEYWORDS Toyota Material Handling
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

F934d3fe-8487-4518-99ee-34af3e201dd3

Covid-19 update from the American Logistics Aid Network

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Covid-19 has facilitated the need to re-imagine every aspect of our supply chain. Kathy Fulton and Mark Richards from the American Logistics Aid Network comment on the current situation and offer best practices and resources for moving forward. Video produced by MHI for ALAN.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing