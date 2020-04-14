New AC 3-Wheel VNA Bendi, Model B3/30AC.

This model replaces the older B3/30 AC model with capability to rotate 220°. Faster performance, improved control and greater power efficiency are 3 main features of this new model with the addition of CE certification. All the maintenance benefits of our existing 4-wheel AC models are available on this unit, including no power steering motor and no motor brushes on the traction or hydraulic motors.

