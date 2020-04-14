Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

New AC 3-Wheel VNA Bendi, Model B3/30AC.

April 14, 2020
This model replaces the older B3/30 AC model with capability to rotate 220°. Faster performance, improved control and greater power efficiency are 3 main features of this new model with the addition of CE certification. All the maintenance benefits of our existing 4-wheel AC models are available on this unit, including no power steering motor and no motor brushes on the traction or hydraulic motors.
For Additional information contact Landoll at 800-428-5655, email forklift.sales@landoll.com or visit www.landoll.com/mhp.
LANDOLL CORPORATION
P.O. Box 111 · 1900 North Street · Marysville, KS 66508 Ph: 785-562-5381 · Fax: 888-231-7863 · www. landoll.com/mhp

